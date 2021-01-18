Nayanthara to join Megastar Chiranjeevi in Lucifer Telugu remake

The Telugu remake of Malyalm film Lucifer is getting bigger. Nayanthara is said to be joining Megastar Chiranjeevi in the multi-starrer. An official announcement regarding Nayanthara's inclusion in the Lucifer remake will be out soon.

The remake

The Telugu version will be helmed by Mohan Raja. The untitled film will be launched on January 21 in Hyderabad.

Nayanthara will be reprising Manju Warrier's role in the remake.

Reportedly, many actresses including Suhasini, Vijayashanti, Genelia D'Souza, Khushbu, Nadiya and Ramya Krishnan were considered initially for the role and the makers finally zeroed in on with Nayanthara.

Jointly produced by NV Prasad and Konidela Productions, the film has Satya Dev Kancharana reprising Tovino Thomas's role.

Lucifer, the blockbuster

The Malayalam film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters in the Malayalam industry. Lucifer, a political thriller, starred Mohanlal as a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

The makers are now gearing up for it's sequel titled Empuraan. Actor-writer Murali Gopi is said to have finished writing for the second part.