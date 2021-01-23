Varthamanam teaser: Parvathy, Roshan Mathew addressing contemporary issues

Actor Tovino Thomas launched the teaser of upcoming Malayalam movie Varthamanam.

The movie helmed by Sidhartha Siva had recently hit the headlines after it was denied of a censor certificate.

The teaser

The released teaser has already created curiosity waves among the audiences and media because of the relevance and the sensitivity of the topic it handles.

The movie is set in a political background and deals with contemporary issues in the society that needs to be addressed. Aryadan Shoukath has written the script for the movie.

The cast and crew

Other than Parvathy Thiruvothu and Roshan Mathew, Varthamanam has a stellar cast that includes Sidhique, Sanju Sivaram, Sudheesh, Dain Davis, Nirmal Palazhi, among many others.

Alagappan Narayan has handled camera for the movie, Shameer Muhammed is the editor and the art designer is Vinesh Banglan. The soulful music in the movie is composed by Pandit Ramesh Narayan and Hesham Abdul Wahab for the lyrics penned by Rafeeq Ahammed and Vishal Johnson.

Varthamanam was recently certified U/A by the censor board.

The movie produced by Benzy Nazar and Aryadan Shoukath under the banner of Benzy productions is slated for February 19th release.