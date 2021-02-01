After 11 years, Biju Menon and Suresh Gopi to team up in Ottakkomban

Yes, the massive combo is back! Actors Biju Menon and Suresh Gopi will be seen together in the movie Ottakkomban.

The association

This will be the first time that Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have teamed up in the past 11 years.

The duo, who had worked together in several hit films in the 90s including Kaliyattam, Randaam Bhavam, Pathram, FIR.

They last worked together in Raama Raavanan in 2010.

Biju Menon's post

After revealing that he is part of the project, Biju Menon took to his social media page, “Excited to join Ottakkomban family and looking forward to work with Sureshettan again.” Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi posted, “Welcome on-board dear Biju Menon! So glad to have you as part of Ottakkomban.”

The project

Directed by Mathews Thomas Plammoottil, the movie is scripted by Shibin Francis.

The cinematography is by Shaji Kumar while composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar will be making his Mollywood debut with Ottakkomban.

Tomichan Mulakuppadam is bankrolling it under the banner of Mulakuppadam Films.