Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi get married

Dia Mirza tied the knot with boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding was an intimate affair with a few close friends and families of the couple in attendance.

A surprise wedding

While Dia surprised everybody with her wedding news, she updated her fans by sharing pictures from the ceremonies.

The actress posted photos of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media.

A few pictures from Dia and Vaibhav's pheras ceremony too had made their way on the Internet.

Adorable couple

After her wedding, Dia was snapped distributing sweets to the media.

After the ceremony, Dia Mirza, who made a beautiful bride in red, posed for the paps along with her husband.

The wedding took place at Dia's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Finding love for a second time

Dia Mirza was earlier married to businessman Sahil Sangha. The two got divorced in August 2019.

Dia then started dating Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai-based businessman, financial investor and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd.