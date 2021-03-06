Rajisha Vijayan's Kho Kho teaser out

After delivering an impressive performance in Finals, Rajisha Vijayan is back with yet another sports flick. Rajisha will be playing the lead in 'Kho Kho', which is directed by filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair. He had earlier helmed movies like ‘Ottamuri Velicham’ and ‘Dakini’.

The teaser of the movie was released on Saturday which seems to be an out-an-out game flick based on a traditional Indian sport Kho Kho.

'How many of you know how to play kho-kho?', Rajisha is heard asking a group of girls and seems like there begins her journey as a coach.

Operation Java fame Mamitha Baiju is also seen among the group of girls.

Written and directed by Rahul Riji Nair, ‘Kho Kho’ is produced by First Print Studios. Tobin Thomas will crank the lens for 'Kho Kho' and Christy Sebastian has roped in as the editor. Sidhartha Pradeep will handle the music department, while Prathap Raveendran is in charge of the music department.