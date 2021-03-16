Samantha, Dev Mohan starrer Shakuntalam goes on floor

Samantha Akkineni is all geared up for her historical drama film Shakuntalam. The movie was officially launched on Monday and Samantha took to her Instagram page to share a few pics from the ceremony.

At the event, Samantha said that she had been part of movies with different genres and that she always wanted to do a period drama. Samantha mentioned that she was lucky that the makers chose her for the role of Shakuntalam.

In the pictures and videos, Samantha and Dev Mohan can be seen posing with the crew as they officially begin shooting for the movie. Samantha wore a white saree with her hair up with flowers decorating the bun. Sufiyum Sujatayum actor Dev Mohan wore a denim on denim look paired with white sneakers. Samantha would be playing Shakuntala and Dev Mohan will be playing the role of Prince Dushyant. The movie will be helmed by Gunashekhar.

Samantha had also shared a few snaps from the sets which was decorated with figurines of animals decorated with flowers.

Other than this, Samantha Akkineni has two more films in her kitty. She is also awaiting the release of Family Man season 2 on Amzon Prime video.