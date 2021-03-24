Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ goes on floors with a star-studded puja ceremony

The shooting Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure went on floors with a puja on Wednesday at Navodaya Studios, Kochi.

The pooja ceremony was graced by many prominent figures including Fazil, Sibi Malayil, Priyadarshan, Ashok Kumar, TK Rajeev Kumar, Major Ravi, Suresh Kumar, Sathyan Anthikad, Santhosh Sivan, Mammootty, Dileep, Antony Perumbavoor, Suchithra Mohanlal, Jijo Punnoose, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Talking about how he never expected to be an actor, Mohanlal said he had had a ‘luck’ on his 43-year journey in films. “The fun is in doing things that we don’t expect to do. We need luck for that too. Why was my first ever film Thiranottam made? Maybe to lead to this moment,.” he said.

Mammootty, who shared the dias with him expressed excietment for Barroz and said, “This is a moment of pride and happiness for Malayali audiences.”

The film is reportedly based on a Portugese mythical figure named Barroz who was the guardian of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years and Mohanlal plays the title role.

Helmed by Mohanlal the 3D fantasy film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.