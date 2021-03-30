Nizhal trailer: Nayanthara, Kunchacko movie sets the tone for thriller

The trailer of the much awaited Malayalam film Nizhal has been unveiled and it seems to be an out-and-out thriller film.

The trailer introduces the lead characters of the movie including Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban and child artist Hash Javed.

The video begins with an incident involving a Class 2 student telling a story of murder in class, scaring the other students and the teacher. Later, we see Kunchacko Boban wearing a protective face mask for his broken nose who gets involved with a case. Actors like Saiju Kurup, Divya Prabha and Rony David also feature in the trailer.

Directed by award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri, Nizhal is written by S Sanjeev. The film is edited by Appu and Arunlal SP. Cinematography is done by Deepak D Menon and music composed by Sooraj S Kurup.

Nizhal is produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose.