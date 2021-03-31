Mahesh Babu to replace Hrithik Roshan in Ramayana 3D?

Last year, when the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana was announced, rumour had it that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been/might be cast as Sita and Rama.

But now reports suggests that not Hrithik and Mahesh Babu will be part of the film.

Reportedly, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been approached to play the enigmatic character of Lord Ram opposite Deepika Padukone. The team was said to be looking for a huge superstar who could bring innocence to the role of Ram. And Mahesh Babu seemed apt choice considering his charming personality and superstardom to carry the film of this scale.

However, Mahesh Babu’s team is yet to confirm the reports of being part of Ramayana 3D.

It is also said that Baahubali star Prabhas was also approached for Lord Ram but he is already playing the role of Ram in Adipurush, which is being directed by Om Raut.

The ambitious Ramayana project has a whopping Rs 500 crore as budget and the three-part film will be shot in 3D and in multiple languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.