How Izin Hash's first movie Nizhal happened via a zoom call

The Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara starrer Nizhal is getting rave reviews but the one who grabbed everyone's attention was none other than the little boy Izin Hash.

Izin played the role of Nithin, the son to Nayanthara's character Sharmila.

Prior to Nizhal movie, Izin was invited to star in a number of films, but for various reasons, he could not make it. Sandeep, the associate director of Nizhal, contacted him through his father's friend and attended an audition through a zoom call from Dubai. When all the things needed for the character in this film suited for him, air travel in the Covid era became a major challenge. However, at the last minute, Izin was chosen from the hundreds of children who auditioned for the movie.

The eight-year-old's acting experience has been instrumental in making the film's main scenes with Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban effortless. In fact, , Nayantara, impressed by little Izin gifted him his favourite superhero character toys and expensive chocolates. As Izin's performance helped to shoot the scenes in minimum takes, Nayanthara was very happy to be able to return to Chennai after completing the filming of her part within the allotted days for the Nizhal movie.

S Sanjeev is the screenwriter of the film which is directed by Appu Bhattathiri.

Nizhal is the first film starring Izin Hash, who has starred and modelled in more than 60 English-Arabic commercials. Izin has starred in commercials for international brands such as Kinder Joy, Volkwagen, Nido, Warner Bros., Lifeboy, Huawei and Heinz. He is also known as the 'Emirati Boy' in Arabic commercials.Izin Hash is a familiar face in Dubai, Abu Dhabi government advertisements. At the age of six, Izin gained international attention by interviewed football legend Steven Gerrard, the captain of the England football team and Liverpool. Izin is one of the rare child celebrities to have received the blue tick verification of Instagram and Facebook at a very young age.

Izin is the son of Hash Javad from Malappuram, Kerala who works as a social media manager in Dubai, and Naseeha, a microbiologist working in Abu Dhabi, and she is from Kozhikode. The only sister, two-and-a-half-year-old Hawazin Hash, has also starred in commercials.