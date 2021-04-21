Supriya shares a glimpse of Prithviraj as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan

Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly-anticipated action-thriller has started rolling. Producer and Prithvi's wife Supriya shared a glimpse of Prithviraj as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and the short video is doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, Prithviraj too had shared a look of the character. He had shared a poster from the movie captioning it, “They wanted a fight...He gave them a war!” Rolling from today! (sic).”

The movie, which marks the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas after a long gap of 6 years, went on floors after multiple delays. Interestingly, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will mark the comeback of popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi into the Malayalam film industry, after the great success of Lucifer. As per the reports, Oberoi is playing the lead antagonist in Kaduva, thus marking his second onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj.

As per the reports, the project is being shot in the presence of a crew, that consists of around 50 members.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.