Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's mehendi ceremony pictures out

The pre-wedding festivities of actor Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta began recently. From bridal shower to mehendi ceremony, the pics from the functions are doing the rounds on social media.

The big diamond ring

Jwala Gutta took to Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony. Flaunting her big diamond ring with mehendi in her hand, Jwala shared a picture with her mother and the rest of the guests.

The mehendi ceremony of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta took place in Hyderabad with family members and close friends in attendance.

Jwala Gutta also shareed photos with Vishnu Vishal, her mom, brother-in-law Rudra and her friends who attended the ceremony.

Ahead of their wedding, Gutta’s friends also hosted a bridal shower for her.

The wedding announcement

On April 13, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta took to social media to inform their fans that they will get married in an intimate ceremony on April 22. The two have been dating for a couple of years now and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Their statement read, "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness (sic)."