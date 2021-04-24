Drishyam 2: This is how much Amazon paid for the record blockbuster

Mohanlal starrer Drishyan 2 has entertained the global audience after it was released on an OTT platform. The producers had decided to release the movie on Amazon Prime as the theaters had been closed down, since months, due to the pandemic crisis. There were reports that Amazon Prime had purchased the movie for a record price. However, the makers didn’t reveal the amount or any other details.

Now, a twitter page called LetsOTT Global, which shares news and information and conducts surveys on various OTT platforms, has divulged the details about the amount. LetsOTT Global had tweeted, “Rs 30 crores, highest for a Malayalam film. Prime is happy with the terrific response.”

Drishyam 2 was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. Reportedly, the Satellite rights of the movie was bought by Asia Network for a whopping Rs 15 crore. This massive success and incredible business has infact turned the film into a double blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Mammootty starrer One would be released in Netflix on 27 April. Mammootty's The Priest was recently released on Amazon Prime too.

Meanwhile, Bollywood movie Radhe starring Salman Khan in the lead role is the next big movie that would have an OTT premier. As per reports, Zee Studios have acquired the digital rights of the movie for around Rs 230 crore. The movie will be released in theaters and through Zee5 OTT platform on 13 May.