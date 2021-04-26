Oscars 2021 live: Yuh-Jung Youn wins Best Supporting Actress

The Academy Awards 2021 are currently underway. Also called Oscars, the awards ceremony is being held from two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre.

We’ll keep you updated the moment each award is announced.

> Yuh-Jung Youn is Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn has made history as the first Korean to win Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. Youn won the award for her performance in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari.

> Sound of Metal wins Best Film Editing

Starring Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed as a drummer, the film editing is won by Mikkel EG Nielsen.

> Eric Messerschmidt gets Best Cinematography



Eric Messerschmidt won the Best Cinematography award for Mank at Oscars 2021. Mank was released in a limited theatrical release in the United States on November 13, 2020, before beginning to stream worldwide on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

> Best Visual effects goes to Tenet

Christopher Nolan's Tenet bagged the Best Visual Effects award at the 93rd Academy Awards. The winners include two-time Oscar winner Andrew Lockley (Inception and Interstellar), one-time Oscar champ Scott R. Fisher (Interstellar), one-time previous Oscar nominee Andrew Jackson (Mad Max: Fury Road), and Oscar first-timer David Lee. The film has already won for its visual effects at the Critics Choice Awards and earned nominations from the BAFTAs and Visual Effects Society.

> Mank wins Best Production Design

Donald Graham Burt (Production Design) and Jan Pascale (Set Decoration) jointly won the Best Production Desing award at the 93rd Academy Awards this year.

> My Octopus Teacher wins Best Documentary

My Octopus won the Best Documentary award at the Oscars 2021. The film is directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.

> Colette wins Best Documentary Short Subject

Collete, written and directed by Anthony Giachhino, won the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 93rd Academy Awards.

> Soul wins Best Animated Film

Pete Docter and Dana Murray's Soul has won the Best Animated Feature Film. Soul comes from filmmaker Pete Docter, whose films Inside Out, and Up, also won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, and co-director/writer Powers, the playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.

> Nomadland wins for Best Direction

Chloé Zhao won the Academy Award for Best Director thanks to 'Nomadland,' becoming only the second woman in the 93-year history of the Oscars to win the category.

With her Nomadland win, Zhao joins Kathryn Bigelow as the only female winner of the Best Director Oscar. Bigelow won her Best Director trophy for The Hurt Locker, which also went on to win Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

> Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting actor

The Best supporting actor award went to Daniel Kaluyya for Judas and The Black Messiah. Kaluuya, 32, a British actor who rose to international fame after his starring role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, was favourite for the prize, having won in the same category at a slew of preceding awards, including the Golden Globes and the Baftas.

> If anything happens, I love you is Best Animated Short film

The animated short film If Anything Happens I Love You is a raw and powerful depiction of one family's grief at the loss of their child. The 12-minute long short debuted on Netflix in November.

> Two Distant Strangers is Best Live-Action Short Film

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe's Two Distant Strangers win Best Live-Action Short Film.

> Sound of Metal wins Best Sound

Riz Ahmed-starrer Sound of Metal won the best sound at the 93rd Academy Awards. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh have been awards the Oscars 2021 for the film.

> Black Bottom wins best make-up and hair styling

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom bagged the Best Make-up and Hair Styling award at the Oscars 2021. The award went to Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson.

> Another Round wins Best International Feature Film

Another Round, the Danish film starring Mads Mikkelsen and directed by Thomas Vinterberg, has won the Best International Feature Oscar.

> The Father wins Best Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller win Best Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Oscars for The Father. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman.

> Promising Young Woman wins Original Screenplay

The 93rd Oscars started with the giving away of a major award - The Original Screenplay, and it went to Promising Young Woman.

The Red Carpet scenes

Nominees arrived at the venue. Hollywood’s hottest celebrities shook off their quarantine sweats and donned extravagant looks for the red carpet at Sunday's Oscars in Los Angeles.