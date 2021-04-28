Shoot of ‘Kaduva’ and 'Pappan' temporarily suspended owing to COVID-19 cases

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kaduva and Suresh Gopi's Pappan went on floors recently and the shooting was progressing at different places in Kerala.

But now, owing to the surging Covid-19 cases, the team has temporarily stopped the movie’s shoot.

Shaji Kailas announced the same via his social media page. In the post, he said that in support of the government’s Covid-19 works, the shoot of ‘Kaduva’ is getting temporarily stopped, and it will re-start once things are back to normal.

The action thriller is the second movie of Shaji Kailas and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran together, after Simhasanam of 2012.

Joshiy directorial Pappan whose shooting began on March 5 has also been halted. Pala, Kanjirapally and Thodupuzha were the principal locations of ‘Pappan’.

Pappan’ directed by Joshiy will also feature actors Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, and Gokul Suresh Gopi in prominent roles. Interestingly this is also the first time Suresh Gopi will be sharing the screen with his son Gokul Suresh.

Kerala reported 32,819 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number so far in a day.