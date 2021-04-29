Mamta Mohandas rides a Harley Davidson, calls it the amazing thing that she hasn’t lost touch

Actress Mamta Mohandas is a diva in every sense. Whether it's singing, dancing or acting, she aces every role with perfection. The latest video of her riding a Harley Davidson has now surprised her fans. But it seems the actress used to ride it earlier, but gave up after she started a career in films.

Sharing the video, Mamta wrote about her experience of riding a motorbike after a long time. She also mentioned about the days she would ride freely through Bangalore roads.

“Why wait for someone to take you for a ride when you’ve had enough.. Riding after 15 years... the most amazing thing was that I haven’t lost touch!!! #musclememory Building a career in films also meant putting away days when I used to ride a motorcycle around town freely.. oh those Bangalore days!!! (sic).”

On workfront, Mamta is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Lalbagh in Malayalam. In Tamil, the actress will next be seen in Anand Shankar’s Enemy’ which stars Arya and Vishal in the lead roles.