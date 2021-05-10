Onmanorama's 'Greener Pastures' gets Indo-French International Film Festival official entry

News Documentary 'Greener Pastures - Three unique farmers, one story', has made its way into the official selection of Indo-French International Film Festival 2021 in the category of Best Documentary Short Film.

The documentary is the first news documentary produced by Onmanorama, the English website of Malayala Manorama.

'Greener Pastures' brings out the story of three unique farmers from Kerala - Kumbhamma, Sreedharan and Arun Kumar, who share an overwhelming passion for farming and self-reliance.

Celebrating their feat, the Kerala government in 2021 introduced a special category in the Kerala State Agriculture Awards for their extraordinary contributions in the field of agriculture.

The documentary has been shot and directed by Sajesh Mohan and Sruthi S Menon. Alex Pappachan has done the editing and sound design of the work.