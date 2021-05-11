Had plans to do a sequel to 'Rajavinte Makan': Mohanlal

Renowned actor Mohanlal has penned an emotional note on scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph, who passed away on Monday.

“Dennis reigned supreme in the world of screenwriting. And I am someone who was fortunate enough to portray some of his characters. I worked with him in films such as ‘Rajavinte Makan’, ‘Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar’, ‘Manu Uncle’ and ‘Appu’.

“We were even ready to do a sequel to ‘Rajavinte Makan’, but did not happen. We planned to hold discussions again. That's how cinema is,” Mohanlal recounted.

“We have lost a writer who led Malayalam cinema during a particular period. Stories that set fire to the silver screen. Scenarios that were high on emotion and dialogues filled with fiery anger, sweet romance and teary-eyed sorrow. He was an exceptional talent who enriched Malayalam cinema with emotional narratives, and revenge tales of the underworld,” the actor said.

“Really an affectionate person, who did not expect anything in return. I am flooded with memories of him. Still struggling to come to terms that we have lost him. This is really unexpected. No matter how much I say, there is still more to talk about the deep bond we shared,” Mohanlal added.