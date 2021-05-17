Aarkkariyam gets an OTT release date

Malayalam movie Aarkkariyam starring Parvathy, Biju Menon and Sharafudheen as the leads is all set for an OTT release.

The film will start streaming on Neestream from May 19.

Aarkkariyam is the directorial debut of popular cinematographer Sanu John Varughese. It is scripted jointly by Sanu, Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan.

The film was released in theaters on April 3, 2021.

Apart from Parvathy, Sharafudheen and Biju Menon, the film also has Saiju Kurup and Arya Salim essaying other crucial roles in the film.

Aarkkariyam is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu under the banners of Moonshot Entertainment and OPM Dream Mill Cinemas. The cinematography for Aarkkariyam is by G Sreenivas Reddy, while Mahesh Narayanan is on board as the editor.