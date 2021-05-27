RRR: Netflix, ZEE5 acquire streaming rights of SS Rajamouli film

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film RRR is set to hit the screens in October 2021. Netflix and ZEE5 have acquired the streaming rights of the upcoming magnum opus RRR.

The producers on Wednesday announced that post the theatrical release of RRR, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5. And Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR.

The film will debut on the OTT platforms after 70 to 100 days of its theatrical run.

The film cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will also make their debut in the South Indian cinema with this historical drama film.

The film is being produced by DVV Danayya.