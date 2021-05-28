Save Lakshadweep: Devan criticizes Prithviraj & other actors, says issue getting unnecessary 'star' value

Actor Devan backs the latest reforms and rules that have been proposed by the Lakshadweep administration in the scenic islands. He says that the new rules are formulated solely on the basis of the Indian constitution. He criticized fellow actors Prithviraj and Rima Kallingal who have raised concerns about the current situation in the island.

In a note posted on his social media page, Devan emphatically says that he supports the idea and the aim of the controversial reforms in the island. “I do not support any anti national or faceless crowds that sing praises for the ‘save Lakshadweep’ ideal. Meanwhile, I concur with the amazing efforts initiated by Shri Narendra Modi, aimed at ensuring the safety and development of the union territory. The hastag ‘save Lakshadweep’, in fact, suits these amazing proposals and reforms,” wrote Devan.

Devan reminded how Prithviraj had spoken about Lakshadweep being an ignored destination despite having grave potential for tourism development. Prithviraj had apparently opened up his mind about the island in an interview given after completing the filming of Anarkali. The super hit movie, which was director by late filmmaker Sachy was extensively shot in the picturesque locales of Lakshadweep. “He had complained that there wasn’t even a hotel for the crew to stay during the filming and that the crew members had stayed in the homes of the local people. He had said that Lakshadweep was in an ignored state despite having great potential for tourism and other infrastructure development. Prithviraj had then said, ‘A social and political awakening is relevant for this place. The youngsters in the island had requested me to work with them and also spoke about forming a community for achieving these aims. However, I couldn’t do anything as I am personally invested in many other things.’ I think these words by Prithviraj may have inspired the central government to initiate the idea of ‘Save Lakshadweep,” notes Devan.

Devan said that people should be grateful to Prithviraj for suggesting the idea to the Modi government which has now decided to develop Lakshadweep in the model of Maldives and Mauritius. The actor said that the issue blew into an unwarranted controversy following a Facebook post by Ayesha Sulthana, an actress and film maker who hails from Lakshadweep. He observes that her post provided an impetus for the haters of the Prime Minister to berate him more. Devan says that Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader VD Satheeshan and the leaders of the Congress and the Communist parties and the Muslim League have joined hands in spreading the anti national propaganda, with the support from Islamic terrorists. He mocked that the actors and other prominent cultural figures in the state have come out into the field to play even without realizing that the proposed reforms are in tune with the Indian constitution.

He added that an administration is bound to execute some regulations or take precautions whenever it is planning to introduce developmental activities or projects. The actor reasons that the Modi government too has done the same.

“The governments have to impose lockdowns or declare curfews or section 144 and other preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Though these restrictions cause difficulties for the public, they are not intended to harm the individual freedom of people. Instead they are imposed for their safety. Even our constitution allows the implementation of such restrictions. No one comes out in protest and organize mass rallies against these. The Modi government too does the same. Those who are resisting such developmental activities are in fact catering to the ideals of the terrorists,” writes Devan.

Devan claimed that Lakshadweep has become a notorious hub for terrorism since years. He added that the natives of the Lakshadweep are mostly unaware about it. He also claimed that there are reports from the various intelligence agencies to validate his points. “The Indian coast guard has recently seized narcotics worth Rs 3000 crore and AK 47 rifles from Lakshadweep. The mainstream media hardly speaks about such things. Neither do the faceless crowds talk about it. Spreading lies and misconceptions by covering up the truth is not what the media should do; it is tantamount to sedition,” says Devan.

He says that actors like Prithviraj, Salim Kumar, Harisree Asokan and Rima Kallingal give unnecessary ‘star’ value to the issue. He criticized the actors for coming up with baseless allegations. “I won’t say that they have no brains; but they surely have no knowledge or comprehension. The filming of Prithviraj’s Anarkali was stopped by religious fanatics. However, the Modi administration had taken strong stand against them and gave the permission for continuing the shooting. It was the Modi government that took the initiative to bring back Prithviraj and his crew when they were trapped in a foreign land following lockdown and travel restrictions,” wrote Devan.

“Film stars have the right to speak up for the rights of the society. Moreover, they have the responsibility for that. However, they shouldn’t be selective in their reactions. Countless murders and atrocities against women happen in Kerala every day. Where were they when two little girls were brutally raped and murdered at Walayar? They have vile intentions when they refuse to react against such injustices while projecting the positive intentions of the government in a bad way. I strongly doubt whether they are controlled by the unseen hands of anti nationals. This is a matter that should be urgently investigated by the central agencies,” says the actor.

Devan claimed that he had seen how the actress who was assaulted had pressured super stars like Prithviraj, Mohanlal and Mammootty to oust the accused actor from the association. He says that the accused actor was suspended contrary to the rules and guidelines of AMMA. Devan asks why the same association hasn’t suspended another actor who is currently lodged in the Benaguluru prison in the infamous drug case. He questions why an actor like Prithviraj didn’t challenge it. He also criticized the latter for not raising his voice in many significant issues while unnecessarily creating a controversy in the name of Lakshdweep.

“The Modi government has done nothing to ‘saffronize’ the country. However, he has taken some measures to rectify the mistakes done by the previous governments. If you look at the nature of those measures, it is clear that he has done it not to secure any vote banks. For instance, have a look at the note ban, GST, abolition off triple talak, abrogation of section 370 in Kashmir and the farm laws. These laws are actually bound to lose his party some significant votes. But, he still went ahead with these as the development of the country and its people is his only aim. He showed the courage to do the things that the previous governments or any political party feared to do. He did it for the well being of the country. But the people understood this. That is why they have given a second term for the Modi government. The people in Kerala accept Modiji irrespective of their religion or political ideologies,” notes Devan.

Devan said that those who are criticizing the latest reforms are actually ‘assaulting’ Modi’s image. However, he reminds them that a crowd cannot kill the ‘snake’. Stretching this analogy, he explained that the ‘snake’ would definitely bite the crowds as the latter’s rod would be broken by then. He observed that even a small state like Kerala has bigger problems which cannot be solved by the chief minister or the opposition leader. The actor said that the state requires extensive developmental projects. Devan claimed that there are millions of poor people who still do not get the food kits or have access to clean drinking water or accommodation.

“We have mothers who wail and strive just to quench the hunger of their children. Women still have to walk for miles to fetch clean drinking water. We have seen desperation on the faces of poor people when they see their loved ones lose their lives just because they have no access to affordable health care. There are students who kill themselves as they have no money to complete their education. Mothers dread to fall asleep at night as they keep watch to their daughters. Youngsters contemplate suicide because they have no means or any political influence to find employment, despite finding a place in the PSC rank lists. I have seen them not in the dense forests of Africa or in the television channels. But this is the real plight of the Keralites. You too could see them if you manage to roll down your car windows and have a look outside while travelling through the National Highway,” Devan writes.

“I have just one question to those who wield their pens or swords against the government, by listening to terrorist parties. Why do you want to hurt the self respect and integrity of your country? Before reacting, make sure to enquire the truth and reality. Hail India, Hail Kerala,” Devan concludes the strongly worded social media post.