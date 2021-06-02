Mithun Ramesh trolled for wife's outfit, gives perfect reply to haters

Social media outrage has become a trend off late, and celebs are easy prey on such platforms. Actor and anchor Mithun Ramesh became the latest victim of such outburst on Instagram after he posted a picture of him and his wife along with his family friends.

Mithun's wife, Lakshmi Menon, in the group photo was seen wearing an off-shoulder mini jumpsuit dress, to which Mithun's followers posted some nasty comments slamming him for allowing wife to wear such an attire.

"Very bad", "Shame on you" were some of the comments that came for the pic.

One user even dragged their kid asking ''is this how you raise your kid".

While initially Mithun choose to remain silent, a few fans of the star came forward in support of him.

"Shame on those who find negativity. Its their choice what should they wear and if anyone feels awkwardness towards these types of dresses change your mentality," wrote a user.

After fans hit back at haters, Mithun came forward and compared haters with 'pigs'. He wrote, "Don’t wrestle with pigs. You both get filthy and the pig likes it."

Mithun Ramesh is one of the familiar faces for TV audience and the actor became a household name with a few comedy shows. Mithun's wife Lakshmi is also familiar face thanks to her online video blogs. The duo also appeared together in a TV show.

Meanwhile, Mithun was last seen in 2019 film Jimmy Ee Veedinte Aishwaryam.