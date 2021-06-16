Prithviraj drops hint of his next directorial, reveals how daughter Ally inspired him

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his next directorial project after debut film Lucifer. The actor made an interesting post on his social media page regarding the same and revealed that he is thinking of getting behind the camera again.

Interestingly, it was his daughter Alankrita aka Ally who inspired him for the same.

In her notepad, she had written a short story which read, "Father and son lived in America. World war 2 happened and they shifted to a refugee camp. There they stayed for two years and the war ended. They went back home and lived happily ever after. The end."

Pointing that though Alankrita's story was the best he heard during the lockdown and since it was difficult to shoot amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he sat and wrote another script, which could be shot despite several restrictions.

He wrote, "This was the best storyline I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. To do a film that I think can be pulled off under Covid restrictions and regulations. Details will follow soon #DirectionBugBites #Ally’sStories (sic)."

Well, fans are now glad that Prithvi decided to helm a project before Empuraan, the sequel to Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Though it was announced that shoot will be starting by mid-2020, they had to postponed it owing to other commitments of the parties involved. Scriptwriter Murali Gopy revealed in a recent interview that Empuraan will start rolling only by the end of 2021. However, with the second wave of pandemic, it seems that Empuraan will take more time.

Meanwhile, he got an array of films ready for release. While Cold Case has confirmed to be an OTT release, his other major films to release are Kuruthi, Star and Bhramam.

Before lockdown, he had started shooting for Aadujeevitham, Theerppu, Kaduva and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure whose works are in progress.