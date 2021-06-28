Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodharan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 28, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya married cricketer Rohit Damodharan on Sunday.

The wedding was held in a traditional wedding ceremony attended by family members. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too attended the ceremony and posed with the newely weds, following the Covid regulations.

Aishwarya is director Shankar and wife Eshwari's eldest daughter. She is a doctor by profession. Rohit Damodharan is the son of industrialist Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers cricket team in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). Rohit Damodharan is the captain of Madurai Panthers.

The pics from the ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, director Shankar was in a legal mess due to creative differences between him and Lyca Productions.

