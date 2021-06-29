Here's why Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are delaying their wedding

Rumours have been doing rounds for a very long time that celebs couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to get married soon. The star couple have been in a relationship for nearly six years now. On Sunday, the director revealed his marriage plans with Nayanthara. He had conducted an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram page where he answered many questions.



When a fan asked the reason behind their wedding being delayed, Vignesh responded, "Romba Selavu Aagum Bro Marriage & All..( (It'll cost a lot to arrange a wedding) So Saving Money For Marriage And Waiting For Corona To Go Away."

Interestingly, the director also shared that his first gift for his lady love was the 'Thangamey' song from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. For the unversed, the song featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Calling it a 'secret' between him and Nayanthara, he said that she washes all the vessels at home after dinner.

One of his fans asked Vignesh to what is lady superstar's beauty secret and Vignesh Shivan replied, “PRAYERS.”

On the professional front, Nayanthara has collaborated with Vignesh Shivan for his upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in lead roles. He also revealed that 15 days of shoot is left.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will also be seen in Vignesh's upcoming film, Netrikann. Directed by Milind Rau, the upcoming film is believed to be an official remake of the Korean thriller, Blind. Vignesh Shivan marks his debut as a producer, who bankrolls the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.