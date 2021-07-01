Fahadh Faasil's Malik gets a release date

Actor Fahadh Faasil's movie Malik is one of the most anticipated Mollywood movies of 2021. Putting an end to the long wait, the makers have announced the release date.

The Malayalam movie will start streaming from July 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Written and directed by C U Soon director Mahesh Nayaranan, political drama Malik stars actors Fahadh, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles.

The film chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people.

Spanning different time periods, Malik is a compelling story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle Sulaiman, while behind bars.

Malik was scheduled to hit the big screen on May 13 this year, coinciding with Eid. However, it had to be postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

It needs to be noted that Fahadh's recent films Joji and Irul also had their digital premieres on Amazon and Netflix, respectively.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s Cold Case is the latest Malayalam movie that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.