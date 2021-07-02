Netflix India announces its first dating reality show 'IRL: In Real Love'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Streaming giants Netflix India are stepping into the world of reality shows with their first dating show, "IRL: In Real Love".

"We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience everyday will be put to test in the show's unique social experiment," Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said.

This fun show promises new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time.

RELATED ARTICLES

"IRL: In Real Love" complements the series "Indian Matchmaking", "Love Is Blind" and "Too Hot to Handle" amongst others.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout