Rajinikanth's Annaatthe gets a release date, makers unveil new poster

Rajinikanth's much anticipated film Annaatthe gets a release date. The makers took to Twitter on Thursday and shared the update on the release.

The movie is slated for a Deepavali release on November 4. The makers of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe announced the date with a new poster of the film.

The poster has Rajinikanth in a white shirt looking at something while we get to see him only from behind. Director Siruthai Siva is collaborating for the first time with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. Sharing the new poster, the makers wrote, “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?! @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer #Annaatthe (sic).”

The rural drama also stars Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Khushbu, Meena, Soori and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles.

Earlier, there were reports that Annaatthe will release on Pongal this year. However, the shooting of Annaatthe was suspended after eight members of the crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus delaying the project to finish.

It is said that the team is left with a short schedule in Kolkata which will be wrapped up soon.