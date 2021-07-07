A loss to the cultural world: Tributes pour in for Dilip Kumar

Ministers, leaders, celebs and fans paid tribute to veteran actor Dilip Kumar who passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar saying that his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Rahul in a tweet said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Modi said Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a "cinematic legend" and his death is a loss to the cultural world.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Celebs including Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta, Prithviraj Sukumaran too paid their tributes.