Priya Raman and Ranjith share screen space after reports of getting back together

Priya Raman and Ranjith are on-screen turned real couple who fell in love and got married. And now it seems after all the years of hardships, the reel life has got them back together.

Recently, there have been reports that the divorced couple has reconciled and getting along.

Now, the duo shared the news that they will be sharing screen space in the serial Senthoora Poove. Taking to their social media handles, Priya Raman shared the promo video of her upcoming serial.

It is said that Priya Raman is playing a cameo and will be appearing in the role of Aruna as the wife of Duraisingam which is essayed by Ranjith. The episodes was aired from July 5 and much later both Priya and Ranjith shared their pics together.

Apart from Priya, the show Senthoora Poove also features Sreenithi Menon, Dharsha Gupta and others.

Meanwhile, Priya and Ranjith, who worked together in a couple of projects together, met in 1999 on the sets of 'Nesam Pudhusu', fell in love, and got married. They became proud parents of two sons but however divorced in 2014 citing irreconcilable differences.

The duo after getting back together even celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.