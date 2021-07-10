Android Kunjappan gets a sequel, titled Alien Aliyan

Malayalam film 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25' had received wide accolades when it released in 2019.

Now, the team of the movie has announced a sequel. The second part has been titled 'Alien Aliyan' and will be directed by director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who had helmed the first part as well.

The movie is also written by Ratheesh himself.

It is said that Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir will reprise their roles from the original. The first look poster has also been released alongside the announcement which features an alien like figure.

Sanu John Varghese will be back to helm the camera. Santhosh T Kuruvilla is backing the production under the banner of STK Frames.

Meanwhile, Android Kunjappan based on a robot in the backdrop of a Kerala village will also be getting a Tamil and Telugu remake.

'Android Kunjappan' had won many awards at the Kerala State Film Awards, with Suraj Venjaramoodu winning the award for the Best Actor, Ratheesh for the Best Debut Director and Jothish Shankar won the Best Art Director Award.