Naga Chaitanya shoots for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, shares pic

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.

Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

"Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha," Chaitanya captioned the image.

From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", is being shot in Ladakh.

Chaitanya's wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, reposted the picture and expressed her excitement with the caption: "yay yay yay."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in prominent roles. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. Forrest Gump is based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name, which released in 1986.

Laal Singh Chaddha was announced in 2019 and has been shot across 100 locations in India. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was put on hold for sometime.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in theatres on Christmas 2021.