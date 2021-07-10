Nimisha Sajayan roped in for Onir's 'We Are'

Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan has been roped in for 'We Are', sequel to the acclaimed anthology film I Am, directed by Hindi filmmaker Onir.

Confirming the news on his social media handle, Onir wrote, "Ever since watching The Great Indian Kitchen followed by Nayattu, I have been wanting to work with this brilliant and beautiful actor Nimisha Sajayan. Thrilled to be finally working with her soon."

Like I Am, We Are is also expected to tackle a variety of issues. Released in 2010, I Am was an anthology of four films which won Onir the National Award for best feature film.

Onir is most known for his film My Brother...Nikhil which handled the subjects of AIDS and same-sex relationships.

Meanwhile, Nimisha Sajayan is also part of British-Indian feature Footprints on Water. The film, a thriller centred around an illegal immigrant family based in London, has Adil Hussain in the lead. Lena plays his second wife, while Nimisha plays Adil’s daughter from his first marriage.