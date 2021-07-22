Malayalam movie '18 hours' gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2021 03:10 PM IST

18 hours, the Malayalam film directed by Rajesh Nair is gearing up for an OTT release.

The film starring Vijay Babu, Ratheesh Vega, Shyamaprasad, Indu and others will stream on Manorama Max. The film is set to premiere on August 1.

The satellite rights of the movie is bagged by Mazhavil Manorama.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rajesh Nair had ealier helmed movies like Escape from Uganda, Salt Mango Tree and Thrissur Pooram.

With 18 hours, Rajesh is back with Vinod and Vinod team (Vinod Jayakumar and Vinod Vijayakumar), who had earlier penned Rajesh's earlier outing Salt Mango Tree.

But unlike his earlier films, 18 hours is touted to be an out-an-out mystery thriller.

The film is produced by Salil Sankaran along with Rajesh Nair.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout