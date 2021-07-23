Priyamani responds to allegations, says she and husband Mustafa Raj have 'very secure relationship'

Priyamani has finally responded to the allegations raised by her husband Mustafa Raj's first wife. Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha has claimed that he is still married to her and his marriage to Priyamani was 'invalid'. She has also filed a criminal case against Mustafa and Priyamani.

Reacting to the controversy, Priyamani in an interview to an online platform stated that she and Mustafa have a secured relationship. She also shared that even though he is currently abroad for work reasons, the couple makes sure to talk to each other every day.

In interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani said, “Communication is the key. If you're asking about the relationship between me and Mustafa, by far... We are definitely very secure in our relationship, even though right now, he is in the US; he's working there. We make it a point that we talk to each other every day. At least if not what has happened every day, then just 'hi' or 'hello'. If he's busy with work, he'll probably call me or text me once he's free. Or vice versa, if I'm busy with shooting, I would do that.”

She added, “We definitely make it a point to communicate with each other. If not anything, just a small thing like 'are you OK?' That really goes far; if he's tired or if I am, if somebody is there to ask him, it speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you. We are very secure, we make it a point to talk to each other, and that is the key to every relationship.”

Earlier, according to a report by ETimes in an exclusive interaction, Mustafa told that Ayesha and he started living separately in 2010 and got divorced in 2013. He later tied the knot with Priyamani in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mustafa has denied these charges and said that Ayesha 'is simply trying to extort money from me'.