Sean Penn refuses to work in 'Gaslit' until crew get Covid vaccines

IANS
Published: July 23, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn refused to work on the upcoming series “Gaslit” until the entire cast and crew get Covid-19 jabs.

NBC Universal, the studio for “Gaslit", imposed obligatory vaccines for "Zone A" cast and crew members (those in close proximity during production), and provided an on-site vaccination clinic for those involved with the production as Penn has put his foot down, reports variety.com

The actor-filmmaker has also offered to facilitate the mandatory-for-all vaccination effort, free of charge, through his nonprofit organisation.

"Gaslit", a political thriller series, tells the tale of forgotten characters of Watergate. Penn will play Attorney General John Mitchell, Nixon's most trusted adviser. 

Actress Julia Roberts will be seen essaying Martha Mitchell, the Arkansan socialite who was one of the first to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon's involvement in Watergate.

