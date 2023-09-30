Jacqueline Fernandez to team up with Jean-Claude Van Damme for Hollywood film? New pic sparks rumours

Mumbai: Speculations are rampant about Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's international debut after the 'Houseful' actor was seen posing with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme from Italy. The picture comes a day after Jacqueline was also spotted with US pop star Selena Gomez in Tuscany. In the picture with Selena, the caption read: "Gems that shine through and throughout, happiness that vibes".

On Friday, Jean Claude took to his Instagram handle and shared a joint post with Jacqueline. The caption reads: “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.” Soon enough, other Bollywood celebrities started commenting on the actor's photo. Varun Dhawan also wrote a humourous comment under the post: 'Legend. I'm talking about van dam Jacky.'

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen with Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh’. The film follows a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. In order to keep her safe, Fateh must employ all of his abilities while simultaneously attempting to learn the truth about the threats made against her. The movie is directed by Vaibhav Misra.

(With IANS inputs)