Aparna Balamurali in Tamil remake of 'Badhaai Ho'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2021 02:25 PM IST

Aparna Balamurali has been roped in to play the female lead in the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit 'Badhaai Ho'.

According to a report in Etimes, Aparna will be paired opposite RJ Balaji in the film which will be directed by him as well.

Reportedly, Sathyaraj and Urvashi will also be seen in pivotal roles. Further the report suggests that the remake will be titled 'Veetla Visheshanga', and the official announcement regarding the title and cast and crew are expected to be made shortly.

The shooting of the remake is expected to begin from August, and the film is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP.

'Badhaai Ho' starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead and revolved around the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the disappointment of their sons. Badhaai Ho received positive reviews and was a commercial success. 

