Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Thadam'

Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film 'Thadam'. He says as an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and challenge.

Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is tentatively planned to go on floors in September this year.

"I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it," Aditya said.

Talking about his latest association with Murad Khetani and working again with Aditya, producer Bhushan Kumar said: "When Murad Bhai shared the idea of the Hindi remake of Thadam I was excited as it had received a lot of acclaim down south. Working with like-minded people is always fun, that is why I like collaborating with Murad Bhai."

Since the release of 'Thadam' in 2019, producer Murad Khetani was keen to make the film for the Hindi audience. The Tamil film written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni starred Arun Vijay in the lead.

"When I watched 'Thadam' I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the masses. Soon after I reached out to the Tamil makers and acquired the rights of making this film in Hindi. When I shared the story with Bhushanji, he came on board immediately. Aditya has been doing great work and his image as an action hero is being highly appreciated," Khetani added.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.