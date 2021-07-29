Nayanthara and Ajmal in a cat-and-mouse game in Netrikann trailer, movie gets a release date

Nayanthara is back with yet another OTT release. Her upcoming film, Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled the trailer, which promises to be a thrilling ride. Nayanthara plays the role of a visually impaired person who is a witness in a case.

The trailer introduces Ajmal's character who abducted, molested and murdered 12 women. Later, Nayanthara is seen talking to the police claiming that she has 'seen' a murder. And thus begins a cat-and-mouse game between the characters of Nayanthara and Ajmal.

It has to be noted that Netrikan is the title of Superstar Rajinikanth's 1981 film. Netrikann or Netrikan means the third eye.

Nayanthara's Netrikann marks Vignesh Shivan's debut as a producer under his banner Rowdy Pictures.

The film will release in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.