The Family Man's ‘Chellam sir’ gets a special mention by CBSE, asks parents to 'relax' ahead of Class 12 results

The season two of Amazon Prime Video's much-talked about web series 'The Family Man' came out recently. Among its many characters who made a lasting impression Chellam sir stood out.

From being a subject of jokes and memes online to becoming a catchphrase of various awareness campaigns, Chellam sir has caught the imagination of the nation. And now, even the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) too has come under his spell.

CBSE is all set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board results by July 31. Interestingly, asking students and parents to relax ahead of the results, they shared a meme on social media.

The meme shared by CBSE features Chellam Sir, the popular character played by Tamil actor-director Uday Mahesh. He is portrayed as an ex-undercover agent who is capable of answering any question raised to him..

In the graphical pic shared by CBSE in its tweet, Manoj’s character Srikant Tiwari is seen calling up Chellam Sir, and asking him, “Sir Atharv ka CBSE result kab ayegaa? I'm too worried.”

Chellam Sir’s response to Srikant is epic, as he states, “Don't be a minimum parent Sri, be optimistic.Relax! Jald hi ayega.”

It is to be noted that Atharv is the name of Srikant’s son in the series. The caption of the post reads, “Don't be a Minimum Parent. #StayCalm #StayHopeful #CBSEResults #CBSE.”

The phrase “Minimum Guy” has been used in several dialogues in the web series.

The post has gone viral and Chellan sir has once again proved to be the darling of social media.

Earlier, even the Uttar Pradesh Police had featured Chellam Sir in their new post to send a message about their 112 'all-weather helpline'.