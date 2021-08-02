Singer and music composer Anu Malik is brutally trolled by netizens on social media and the reason is his song. Well, it all began on Sunday, after Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat won the second gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.



Indians were in fact shocked to hear the national anthem of Israel and they could only relate to the song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ from 1996’s film Diljale featuring Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre.

And thus netizens started flooding Twitter with tweets on Anu Malik saying that he didn’t leave the national anthem of a country.

Twitter is also flooded with memes that take a dig at him. This is not the first time the music composer has been called out for plagiarism.

The music composer, who faced sexual harassment allegations amid the MeToo movement, is back as judge on music reality show Indian Idol season 12.