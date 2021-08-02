Kalidas Jayaram joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Vikram'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s new film ‘Vikram’ is getting bigger and bigger. The film has a star-studded cast comprising of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi as the leads. Narain and Arjun Das are also part of the film. Now, the latest addition to the film is none other than actor Kalidas Jayaram.

Lokesh has made the official announcement by sharing a photo of Kamal Haasan and Kalidas in his social media handle. It is worth a mention here that Kalidas Jayaram has previously acted with Kamal Haasan in ‘Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum’.

According to reports, Kalidas Jayaram might essay the role of actor Kamal Haasan’s son in the movie. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie is bankrolled under Kamal Haasan’s home banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kalidas was recently seen in the anthologies ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’ and ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ and his  performances were unanimously praised.

Meanwhile, ‘Vikram’ shoot is progressing with a limited crew following all the Covid protocols.

