Prithviraj's Kuruthi trailer questions about beliefs and convictions

The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited Onam film Kuruthi has been released on Wednesday.

Starring Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles, the film is said to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Directed by Manu Warrier, the fast-paced trailer takes us through the verdant background of Eratupetta in Kerala into the life of Ibrahim, who leads a lonely life in the mountains trying hard to leave behind bitter memories of the past that haunt him till day. On a fateful night, an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. When a powerful enemy burning with vengeance follows them into his house, Ibrahim is forced to confront testing questions about his own beliefs and convictions.

The story is by Anish Pallyal.

The producer is Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions.

One of the most-anticipated Malayalam films of 2021, Kuruthi will release on August 11 on Amazon Prime Video as an Onam gift to fans.