Sivakarthikeyan introduces son Gugan Doss, shares first photo with him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2021 10:16 AM IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Tuesday shared first photo of his baby boy. He took to Twitter and also revealed his name to be Gugan Doss.

Without revealing his son's face, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen kissing him on his forehead in the latest photo. He captioned the photo saying, "Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy. With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son “GUGAN DOSS" (sic)." Doss is Sivakarthikeyan's family name.

The actor and his wife Aarthi welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on July 12. The couple became parents to daughter Aaradhana in 2013.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is waiting for the release of Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor. Reports are also rife that the film will have a digital release.
