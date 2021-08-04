Vanangamudi teaser: Arvind Swami in action avatar

Arvind Swami unveiled the teaser of his next movie Vanangamudi.

The 1-minute video introduces Arvind Swami's role as one wanted by many. Only by the later part of the video we know that he plays an honest cop, who fights for what is right against all odds. He is seen in an action avatar with intense stunt sequences.

Directed by Selva, the film stars Ritika Singh, Chandini Tamilarasan, Nandita Swetha, Ganesh Venkatraman, Thambi Ramaiah, and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Arvind Swami is also awaiting the release of anthology movie Navarasa. He will be making his directorial debut with the short 'Routhiram' which will start streaming on Netflix from August 6. The handsome hunk will be directing the story on anger starring Ramesh Thilak, Riythvika, and Sree Ram.