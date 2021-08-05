Watch: Israeli swimmers perform to Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' at Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood and its songs are followed and loved by many people all over the world and Israeli swimmers' performance based on a popular track at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 is proof to the same.

Recently, a video showing swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky has been making rounds on the internet. The international swimmers were seen jiving in the pool to veteran actress Madhuri Dixit's hit song Aaja Nachle, choreographed brilliantly for swim, and leaves the audiences wanting more.

Even though Eden and Shelly couldn’t qualify for the finals of women's due to a technical routine at the Olympics 2020, they have won the hearts of people in India.

The superhit song Aaja Nachle was played as part of their performance. A clip of their routine, performed to the Bollywood song, has been shared multiple times on social media.

The song is from the 2007 movie of the same name, Aaja Nachle, the film that marked the comeback of Madhuri Dixit after a gap of five years, after the 2002 superhit Devdas.