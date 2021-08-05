Check out 4 upcoming films by Suriya releasing on Amazon Prime Video

Tamil star Suriya had tied up with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a four-film deal. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from the actor's production house will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next four months.

Jai Bhim

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan. Jai Bhim is based on a true story and takes inspiration from retired Madras HC Judge K Chandru, who fought a case for tribal women. The film is slated to release in November.

Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, this will be the fourth time the production house and Suriya are collaborating on a project.

Udanpirappe

Directed by Era Saravanan Udanpirappe stars Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu.

The movie jointly produced by Suriya-Jyotika will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this October.

Oh My Dog

Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film stars Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai. The film is slated to release in December.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a satire comedy drama directed by Arisil Moorthy. The film starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan is slated to release in Sepetmber.

On account of the same, Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, said: "The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D's latest film launches. From 'Ponmangal Vandhal' to 'Soorarai Pottru', these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video."

Suriya's last outing 'Soorarai Pottru', directed by Sudha Kongara had an OTT release and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.