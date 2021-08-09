Malik fame Sanal Aman-starrer 'Pixelia' streaming now on Neestream

'Ratheesh Ravindran's directorial debut Pixelia has been released on NeeStream.The film is scripted and directed by Ratheesh Ravindran. Through Pixelia, the director shares the story of a graphic novelist and a transgender person, combining fictional documentary and real life.

A bachelor, Kumar quits his corporate job in Kochi to become a graphic novelist. He embarks on a new life as an Uber driver in Kochi while working on his graphic novel titled ‘Pixelia’.

One day a transgender named Mandakini gets into his cab and that day changes Kumar’s life forever.

Sanal Aman, who plays the role of Kumar in the film, had received critical acclaim for his pivotal role in the film Malik directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The film is produced by Ranjit Karunakaran and Sharmila Nair under the banner of RK Entertainments & DocArt Productions in association with Filmocracy Foundation.

Sanal Aman, Gowri Savithri and Vijay Menon are in the lead roles. The film also stars Afeeda KT, Vedh Vishnu, Jayaraj Nair, Azad, Aiswarya Nath, Rashmi Jayagopal, Bibinkuttan, Rajaneesh and Lalitha.

Cinematography is by Sakyadev Chowdhary, editing is by Kiran Das and Rumjhum Banerjee.