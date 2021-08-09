Silambarasan re-unites with Gautham Menon, AR Rahman for his next

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2021 09:42 AM IST Updated: August 09, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Tamil actor Silambarasan, aka Simbu, has once again joined hands with popular director Gautham Menon and music composer AR Rahman, for his next film, titled "Vendhu Thanindhathu".

The film's first-look poster was revealed on the social media pages of the star.

Simbu is seen standing in what appears to be a field of burnt crops. He has an intense and exhausted expression as he holds a long stick, the posters show.

The film's banner Vels Film International revealed the images of the action drama entertainer.

The film will be dubbed in multiple languages, the crew announced.

The said film marks the third collaboration of the actor, music director and film director after hit films "Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa" and "Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada".

Simbu's other upcoming projects include "Pathu Thala" directed by Obelli Krishna and "Corona Kumar" directed by Gokul.

